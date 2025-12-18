(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Todd Perry

    Grand Slam MVP: SrA Todd Perry

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Senior Airman Todd Perry, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight medical technician, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Perry delivers critical in-flight care to patients in support of the 379th EAES mission across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 02:10
    Photo ID: 9453347
    VIRIN: 251111-F-AO111-1006
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Grand Slam MVP: SrA Todd Perry, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th AEW
    MVP
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

