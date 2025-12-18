Grand Slam MVP: SrA Todd Perry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Senior Airman Todd Perry, 379th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight medical technician, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 11, 2025. Perry delivers critical in-flight care to patients in support of the 379th EAES mission across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)