NNSY Special Emphasis Division Team Leads Execution of First-Of-Its-Kind Modified Aft End Event at Kesselring Site

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The NNSY Special Emphasis Division (Code 361) team, alongside Shops 38, 56, 89, 99, with nuclear engineering and radiological support codes, successfully executed a first-of-its-kind modified Aft End Event (AEE) at the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site in Ballston Spa, New York. The AEE is a highly complex evolution involving a naval nuclear propulsion plant. In this case, the work was performed on the Submarine 8th Generation General Electric, S8G, prototype reactor. The evolution required solutions to unique technical tasks, and working through inclement weather and the government shutdown to complete the mission on November 20. While NNSY frequently performs AEEs—typically a 7,000 manday evolution—this iteration utilized a modified process designed to drastically reduce the timeframe and adapt to the unique environment of the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site. In doing so, the team executed the evolution in approximately 5,000 mandays and reduced the crew requirement by approximately 40 personnel. Through efficiency and innovation, effectively overcoming technical hurdles, and an unwavering commitment to their mission, this achievement is a testament to great teamwork within the shipyard’s codes and shops as well as partnering with Nuclear Power Training Unit – Ballston Spa and Naval Nuclear Laboratory.