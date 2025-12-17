DC3 hosts Lt. Gen. David B. Lyons, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force

The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center hosts Lt. Gen. David B. Lyons, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force. During the visit Lt. Gen. Lyons engaged with DC3 leadership and technical experts to discuss forensic innovation, advanced investigative techniques, and the center’s ongoing mission to support the Department of War.
|12.17.2025
|12.18.2025 10:00
|9451028
|251217-O-FX149-5278
|852x1000
|676.28 KB
|LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
|1
|0
