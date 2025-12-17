(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DC3 hosts Lt. Gen. David B. Lyons, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DC3 hosts Lt. Gen. David B. Lyons, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force

    LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by James Johnson 

    DoD Cyber Crime Center

    The Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center hosts Lt. Gen. David B. Lyons, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force. During the visit Lt. Gen. Lyons engaged with DC3 leadership and technical experts to discuss forensic innovation, advanced investigative techniques, and the center’s ongoing mission to support the Department of War.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 10:00
    Photo ID: 9451028
    VIRIN: 251217-O-FX149-5278
    Resolution: 852x1000
    Size: 676.28 KB
    Location: LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC3 hosts Lt. Gen. David B. Lyons, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery