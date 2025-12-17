Recovery, resiliency: Two steps forward, two steps back

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

What began as a struggle with alcoholism has turned into the road to success for U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timka Peltonen, 488th Intelligence Squadron, thanks to the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program, his dog Tyttö, and his own sheer hard work. Due to a stressful start as a missile maintenance technician, causing him to turn to alcohol as a stress reliever, then snowballing into a downward spiral during the first few years of his military career, Peltonen sought out help from ADAPT three times. Tyttö, his faithful pup, proved to be the saving grace in his recovery, and he went on to earn his degree in cyber security. He has since been selected for Warrant Officer Training School, starting in early 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Karen Abeyasekere)