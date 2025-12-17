(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recovery, resiliency: Two steps forward, two steps back

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    What began as a struggle with alcoholism has turned into the road to success for U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timka Peltonen, 488th Intelligence Squadron, thanks to the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program, his dog Tyttö, and his own sheer hard work. Due to a stressful start as a missile maintenance technician, causing him to turn to alcohol as a stress reliever, then snowballing into a downward spiral during the first few years of his military career, Peltonen sought out help from ADAPT three times. Tyttö, his faithful pup, proved to be the saving grace in his recovery, and he went on to earn his degree in cyber security. He has since been selected for Warrant Officer Training School, starting in early 2026.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 04:22
    Photo ID: 9450556
    VIRIN: 251216-F-EJ686-2001
    Resolution: 8000x4500
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Recovery, resiliency: Two steps forward, two steps back

    TAGS

    resiliency
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Team Mildenhall
    recovery
    Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment program

