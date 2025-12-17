251205-F-ST721-5557

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The first T-7A Red Hawk sits parked on the South ramp runway December 5, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. The T-7A is the Air Force's newest pilot training aircraft that will close the gap between basic pilot training and fifth generation warfare. The 99th Flying Training Squadron will continue the Tuskegee Airmen "Red Tail" heritage by becoming the first squadron to fly the T-7A as they begin the pilot training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Faske)