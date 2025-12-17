(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCOL for Your Thoughts, Episode 13 Podcast Cover

    NCOL for Your Thoughts, Episode 13 Podcast Cover

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti of the U.S. Army and SEAC David L. Isom of the U.S. Navy engage in a thought-provoking discussion on leadership, joint force integration, and the importance of humility in service during Episode 13 of the National For Your Thoughts podcast for their insights and experiences on 16 December 2025 at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, Fort Bliss, TX.

    podcast interview

