Master Sgt. Stuart C. Gusti of the U.S. Army and SEAC David L. Isom of the U.S. Navy engage in a thought-provoking discussion on leadership, joint force integration, and the importance of humility in service during Episode 13 of the National For Your Thoughts podcast for their insights and experiences on 16 December 2025 at the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, Fort Bliss, TX.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9449778
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-QP427-3179
|Resolution:
|1912x1032
|Size:
|683.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOL for Your Thoughts, Episode 13 Podcast Cover, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
