    Coast Guard Sends Strike Teams to Aid in Washington Floods

    Coast Guard Sends Strike Teams to Aid in Washington Floods

    KENT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    CWO-4 Seth Hunt, from the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, stands next to D. Mazaika from FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue Team to discuss force capabilities for responding to the historic floods in southern King County, Wash. Dec. 17, 2025. The Coast Guard has surged members from the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Strike Teams, who specialize in urban search and rescue, confined space, and swift water recovery, to help aid in rescue efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)

    FEMA
    SAR
    USCG
    USCG Strike Teams

