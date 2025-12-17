Coast Guard Sends Strike Teams to Aid in Washington Floods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CWO-4 Seth Hunt, from the Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, stands next to D. Mazaika from FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue Team to discuss force capabilities for responding to the historic floods in southern King County, Wash. Dec. 17, 2025. The Coast Guard has surged members from the Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Strike Teams, who specialize in urban search and rescue, confined space, and swift water recovery, to help aid in rescue efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan M. Garlic-Jackson)