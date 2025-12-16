(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NNSY's Shop 89 Wins August 2025 Safety Flag

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to Shop 89 of NNSY’s Temporary Services Department (Code 990), honored with the August 2025 Safety Flag!  Captain Lawrence Brandon, Commanding Officer of NNSY’s Industrial Operations, presented the flag and congratulated shop members Nov. 20.  Thanks to efforts including implementing safety grams, employee engagement in identifying any potential hazards, and a continual focus on fundamental safety principles, this marks Shop 89’s second win in three months. At the recognition, individual awards were presented to Morgan Nobles, Jasmin Sullivan and Daniel Williamson for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 08:57
    VIRIN: 251120-N-UC087-6469
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Safety Flag

