NNSY's Shop 89 Wins August 2025 Safety Flag

Congratulations to Shop 89 of NNSY’s Temporary Services Department (Code 990), honored with the August 2025 Safety Flag! Captain Lawrence Brandon, Commanding Officer of NNSY’s Industrial Operations, presented the flag and congratulated shop members Nov. 20. Thanks to efforts including implementing safety grams, employee engagement in identifying any potential hazards, and a continual focus on fundamental safety principles, this marks Shop 89’s second win in three months. At the recognition, individual awards were presented to Morgan Nobles, Jasmin Sullivan and Daniel Williamson for their efforts in contributing to a safer workplace.