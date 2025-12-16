U.S. pilots assigned to the American Volunteer Group run toward their Curtiss P-40 Warhawk fighters to board for a mission in China. The group, later known as the Flying Tigers, became famous for their innovative tactics and shark-mouthed planes during World War II. (Courtesy Photo)
Forged in innovation: The Wright Brothers’ legacy and the rise of the Flying Tigers
