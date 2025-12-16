(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Atsugi SLES Children Deliver Letters to Santa

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAF Atsugi SLES Children Deliver Letters to Santa

    JAPAN

    12.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 16, 2025) - A child from Shirley Latham Elementary School drops a letter into a mailbox during a Letter to Santa event held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 19:45
    Photo ID: 9447142
    VIRIN: 251216-N-OG286-1011
    Resolution: 3852x2977
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi SLES Children Deliver Letters to Santa, by PO2 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    NAF Atsugi
    School
    Japan
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery