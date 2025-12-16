NAF Atsugi SLES Children Deliver Letters to Santa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 16, 2025) - A child from Shirley Latham Elementary School drops a letter into a mailbox during a Letter to Santa event held onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)