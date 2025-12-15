LTJG Christopher McGann promoted

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alejandro Mejia 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Congratulations to U.S. Fleet Force Band Assistant Fleet Bandmaster Lieutenant Junior Grade Christopher McGann on his promotion to his current rank. LTJG McGann is pinned by his wife Holly Carlton.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.16.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 9446096
    VIRIN: 251117-N-AS676-1001
    Resolution: 1639x2048
    Size: 825.21 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
