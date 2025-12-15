NNSY Celebrates Latest 1LSHV Graduates Dec. 10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s newest First Level Supervisor High Velocity (1LSHV) graduates, who were celebrated for their achievements Dec. 10! Individuals were selected for 1LSHV within their first year of attaining the position of First Level Supervisor, which provides a mix of leadership development methods including classroom learning, on-the-job shadowing and team participation.