AROUND THE DISTRICT

Program Manager Jim Homann was honored as the Silver Jackets Coordinator of the Year, receiving a flag flown over the USACE Mississippi Valley Division Headquarters in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In a letter accompanying the award, Division Commander Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples praised Homann’s leadership, noting his instrumental role in onboarding new team members and revitalizing the Illinois Silver Jackets partnership. She highlighted his two decades of effective project management and mentorship, stating, “Your contributions to the SJ/FRM mission have been valued at MSC and HQ levels. Thank you for your exemplary service.”