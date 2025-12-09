Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AROUND THE DISTRICT

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Program Manager Jim Homann was honored as the Silver Jackets Coordinator of the Year, receiving a flag flown over the USACE Mississippi Valley Division Headquarters in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In a letter accompanying the award, Division Commander Maj. Gen. Kimberly Peeples praised Homann’s leadership, noting his instrumental role in onboarding new team members and revitalizing the Illinois Silver Jackets partnership. She highlighted his two decades of effective project management and mentorship, stating, “Your contributions to the SJ/FRM mission have been valued at MSC and HQ levels. Thank you for your exemplary service.”

