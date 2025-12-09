12th MLR Marines Execute Patrolling Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpman 3rd Class Thaddeus Hyatt, a corpsman with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. reads a book during a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025. Marines with 12th MLR refine their patrolling skills through offensive and defensive exercises, as well as reconnaissance operations, to enhance operational proficiency. By rehearsing patrols, these Marines improve their ability to move swiftly and efficiently, minimizing the risk of detection while strengthening unit cohesion and teamwork. Hyatt is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)