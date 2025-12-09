Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th MLR Marines Execute Patrolling Operations

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpman 3rd Class Thaddeus Hyatt, a corpsman with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. reads a book during a field training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2025. Marines with 12th MLR refine their patrolling skills through offensive and defensive exercises, as well as reconnaissance operations, to enhance operational proficiency. By rehearsing patrols, these Marines improve their ability to move swiftly and efficiently, minimizing the risk of detection while strengthening unit cohesion and teamwork. Hyatt is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.14.2025 21:26
    Photo ID: 9441831
    VIRIN: 250203-M-AO948-1215
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 12th MLR Marines Execute Patrolling Operations, by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Engineer
    Recon Patrol
    12th MLR
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment
    12 MLR

