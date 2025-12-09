142nd Mission Support Group Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Bradley Young (right) accepts the 142nd Mission Support Group guidon from 142nd Wing commander, Col. David Christensen as he assumes command of the group during an assumption of command ceremony held on December 6, 2025, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Yuki Klein)