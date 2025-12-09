Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Mission Support Group Welcomes New Commander

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Yuki Klein 

    142nd Wing

    Lt. Col. Bradley Young (right) accepts the 142nd Mission Support Group guidon from 142nd Wing commander, Col. David Christensen as he assumes command of the group during an assumption of command ceremony held on December 6, 2025, at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Yuki Klein)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 9439234
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-IV260-1004
    Resolution: 3939x2658
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 142nd Mission Support Group Welcomes New Commander, by SrA Yuki Klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    142nd Mission Support Group

