Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) conducts aids to navigation operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) conducts aids to navigation operations

    KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Aiden Fox, a boatswain mate assigned to USCGC Juniper (WLB 201), steps onto the buoy deck of Juniper as the crew prepares to work navigational aids in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2025. Juniper is one of two Coast Guard 225-foot buoy tenders homeported in Honolulu, the crew routinely conducts maintenance and inspections on navigational aids in the greater Hawaiian islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9437963
    VIRIN: 251210-G-OX937-1015
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 444.38 KB
    Location: KANEOHE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCGC Juniper, Coast Guard, Buoy Tender, ATON, Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download