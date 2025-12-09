USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) conducts aids to navigation operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Aiden Fox, a boatswain mate assigned to USCGC Juniper (WLB 201), steps onto the buoy deck of Juniper as the crew prepares to work navigational aids in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2025. Juniper is one of two Coast Guard 225-foot buoy tenders homeported in Honolulu, the crew routinely conducts maintenance and inspections on navigational aids in the greater Hawaiian islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)