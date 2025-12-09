NRL Scientists Uncover Electric Field Link That Triggers Magnetic Reconnection in Space

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left) Emily Lichko, Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Karles Fellowship, Gurudas Ganguli, Ph.D., NRL senior scientist, Ami M. DuBois, Ph.D., NRL research physicist, Chris Crabtree, Ph.D., NRL section head, stand in front of NRL’s Space Physics Simulation Chamber in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025. Lichko, Ganguli, DuBois and Crabtree worked together studying the electric field link that triggers magnetic reconnection in space that could help with predicting disruptive space weather events when they are about to occur. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold)