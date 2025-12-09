Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRL Scientists Uncover Electric Field Link That Triggers Magnetic Reconnection in Space

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    (Left) Emily Lichko, Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Karles Fellowship, Gurudas Ganguli, Ph.D., NRL senior scientist, Ami M. DuBois, Ph.D., NRL research physicist, Chris Crabtree, Ph.D., NRL section head, stand in front of NRL’s Space Physics Simulation Chamber in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025. Lichko, Ganguli, DuBois and Crabtree worked together studying the electric field link that triggers magnetic reconnection in space that could help with predicting disruptive space weather events when they are about to occur. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold)

    Naval Research Laboratory Scientists Uncover Electric Field Link That Triggers Magnetic Reconnection in Space

