    Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit pose for a photo at Range 14C at The Basic School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Dec. 12, 2025. MSAU provides periodic augmentation to Marine Security Guard detachments at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world with the purpose to reinforce diplomatic and consular facilities during pre-crisis situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:42
    VIRIN: 251210-M-ML869-1014
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit, by LCpl Harleigh Faulk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

