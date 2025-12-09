Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit pose for a photo at Range 14C at The Basic School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Dec. 12, 2025. MSAU provides periodic augmentation to Marine Security Guard detachments at U.S. embassies and consulates around the world with the purpose to reinforce diplomatic and consular facilities during pre-crisis situations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk)