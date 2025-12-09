USS Mustin (DDG 89) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Tuneup, Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USS Mustin (DDG 89) approaches Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California for a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event. Commissioned in 2003, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is homeported in San Diego. During USS Mustin’s visit, NSWC PHD personnel also trained crew members on Underway Replenishment systems — critical equipment for delivering fuel and supplies to warships while deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)