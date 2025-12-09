Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mustin (DDG 89) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Tuneup, Training

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mustin (DDG 89) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Tuneup, Training

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USS Mustin (DDG 89) approaches Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California for a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event. Commissioned in 2003, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is homeported in San Diego. During USS Mustin’s visit, NSWC PHD personnel also trained crew members on Underway Replenishment systems — critical equipment for delivering fuel and supplies to warships while deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9434746
    VIRIN: 251021-N-SR235-5847
    Resolution: 4500x3600
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin (DDG 89) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Tuneup, Training, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 89
    NAVSEA
    FLEET READINESS
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    NAVY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download