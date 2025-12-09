USS Mustin (DDG 89) approaches Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD) in California for a recent Combat Systems Assessment Team event. Commissioned in 2003, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer is homeported in San Diego. During USS Mustin’s visit, NSWC PHD personnel also trained crew members on Underway Replenishment systems — critical equipment for delivering fuel and supplies to warships while deployed. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9434746
|VIRIN:
|251021-N-SR235-5847
|Resolution:
|4500x3600
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin (DDG 89) Visits Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division for Combat Systems Tuneup, Training, by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
