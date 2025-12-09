Sheppard AFB Restores 24/7 Ambulance Coverage, Cutting Emergency Response Times

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Members of the 80th Flying Training Wing, 82nd Training Wing and American Medical Response pose for a group photo, on the Sheppard AFB flightline, August 2025. Sheppard AFB secured a 24-hour ambulance services contract restoring around-the-clock Emergency Medical Services and reducing medical response times on base by approximately 15 minutes. The renewed capability provides faster, more reliable care for Airmen and families across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Dennis Melka)
