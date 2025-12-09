Doan Brook Planning Assistance to States Restoration Study

The Buffalo District Environmental Analysis Team made up of Biologist's, Mike Voorhees, Evan Boatwright, and Rebecca Cash conducted a site visit of Doan Brook in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens to get measurements and a hands-on look at possible restoration needs and methods, Cleveland, Ohio, May 05, 2025.
USACE is committed to using our expertise, experience, and federal funding to provide the best assistance to the community possible. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
