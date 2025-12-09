Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doan Brook Planning Assistance to States Restoration Study

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Buffalo District Environmental Analysis Team made up of Biologist's, Mike Voorhees, Evan Boatwright, and Rebecca Cash conducted a site visit of Doan Brook in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens to get measurements and a hands-on look at possible restoration needs and methods, Cleveland, Ohio, May 05, 2025.
    USACE is committed to using our expertise, experience, and federal funding to provide the best assistance to the community possible. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 12:35
    Photo ID: 9434068
    VIRIN: 250513-A-VR700-1016
    Resolution: 4346x2897
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
