Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (December 9, 2025) — It’s a busy time for Hawaii’s state bird as young nene goslings learn to walk, forage and eventually fly. Nene families are federally protected and are often seen waddling near the roadways on installation at the Pacific Missile Range (PMRF) Facility and along the main highway in Mana. Drivers are encouraged to drive with extra care near the wildlife and report findings of injured or lost nene. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. (Photo Credit: PMRF Natural Resources, Yessica Carnley)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 18:11
|Photo ID:
|9432163
|VIRIN:
|251129-N-N0266-1002
|Resolution:
|5446x3631
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nene Fledging Season: September to April, by Jonell Kaohelaulii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.