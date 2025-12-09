Nene Fledging Season: September to April

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kekaha (December 9, 2025) — It’s a busy time for Hawaii’s state bird as young nene goslings learn to walk, forage and eventually fly. Nene families are federally protected and are often seen waddling near the roadways on installation at the Pacific Missile Range (PMRF) Facility and along the main highway in Mana. Drivers are encouraged to drive with extra care near the wildlife and report findings of injured or lost nene. PMRF is the world's largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air, and space operations simultaneously. (Photo Credit: PMRF Natural Resources, Yessica Carnley)