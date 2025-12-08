European Space Agency Astronaut Sophie Adenot, right, speaks to French President Emmanuel Macrone from the Space Gallery in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in June of 2025. Adenot had been training in a centrifuge at the 711th Human Performance Wing for a future space flight and chose the museum to host the her meeting with the French President that showcased the museum’s collection of space artifacts.(U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees.)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 10:31
|Photo ID:
|9430907
|VIRIN:
|250620-F-AU145-1092
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Astronaut visits National Museum USAF, by Tyler Greenlees, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
