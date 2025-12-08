Astronaut visits National Museum USAF

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Tyler Greenlees 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    European Space Agency Astronaut Sophie Adenot, right, speaks to French President Emmanuel Macrone from the Space Gallery in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in June of 2025. Adenot had been training in a centrifuge at the 711th Human Performance Wing for a future space flight and chose the museum to host the her meeting with the French President that showcased the museum’s collection of space artifacts.(U.S. Air Force photo by Ty Greenlees.)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 10:31
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
