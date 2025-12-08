Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASWF Celebrates 34th Year as Tree City USA Participant

    MILTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Christy Mason 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field marked the 49th anniversary of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Program and celebrated its 34th consecutive year as a Tree City USA participant Dec. 8, 2025. Whiting Field has the distinction as the longest running military installation Tree City USA program participant in the state of Florida.

    NASWF leadership and base personnel gathered at the base’s dog park for a proclamation reading by NASWF Commanding Officer Capt. Ted Elkins that highlighted support of the important initiative.

    Tree City USA is designed to encourage better care of the nation’s community forests by meeting four required elements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. (U.S. Navy photo by Christy Mason)

    Tree City USA
    Tree City USA Program
    NASWF; Whiting Field; NAS Whiting Field; Naval Air Station Whiting Field

