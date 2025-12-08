MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata, director general, Operations and Plans, JMSDF, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, December 8, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)