U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata, director general, Operations and Plans, JMSDF, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, December 8, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 21:29
|Photo ID:
|9430188
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-RA226-1002
|Resolution:
|6271x4479
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leader, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
