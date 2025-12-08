Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC deputy commander meets with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leader

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Mowery, right, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata, director general, Operations and Plans, JMSDF, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, December 8, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    JMSDF
    Distinguished Visitor
    Indo-Pacific
    Allies and Partners
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Inter-operability

