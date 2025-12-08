Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORPAC commander meets with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MARFORPAC commander meets with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, December 8, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 21:27
    Photo ID: 9430186
    VIRIN: 251208-M-RA226-2001
    Resolution: 6496x4640
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC commander meets with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Leader Engagement
    Distinguished Visitor
    Indo-Pacific
    Allies and Partners
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Inter-operability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download