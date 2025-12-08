Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coleton Wilson, 92nd Security Forces defender, practices room clearing procedures as part of Tactical Response Team tryouts at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. The tryout consisted of multiple stress inducing exercises where Airmen were tested on their composure and ability to complete tasks such as clearing a building, challenging enemies and multiple physical fitness exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 17:39
    Photo ID: 9429696
    VIRIN: 251205-F-TJ635-1310
    Resolution: 2039x3064
    Size: 846.84 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts, by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download