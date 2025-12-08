U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coleton Wilson, 92nd Security Forces defender, practices room clearing procedures as part of Tactical Response Team tryouts at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. The tryout consisted of multiple stress inducing exercises where Airmen were tested on their composure and ability to complete tasks such as clearing a building, challenging enemies and multiple physical fitness exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9429696
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-TJ635-1310
|Resolution:
|2039x3064
|Size:
|846.84 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts, by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.