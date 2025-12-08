92nd SFS hosts Tactical Response Team tryouts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Coleton Wilson, 92nd Security Forces defender, practices room clearing procedures as part of Tactical Response Team tryouts at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Dec. 5, 2025. The tryout consisted of multiple stress inducing exercises where Airmen were tested on their composure and ability to complete tasks such as clearing a building, challenging enemies and multiple physical fitness exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)