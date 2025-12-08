Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 remembrance graphic

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman 

    169th Fighter Wing

    This U.S. Air Force graphic illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop to honor and remember 9/11 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Sept. 9, 2025. 9/11 was an attack that took thousands of innocent lives, reminding us to honor their memory with empathy and to carry gratitude for the first responders and service members who protect and support us in times of crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 9429154
    VIRIN: 250909-Z-CK893-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 115.41 KB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    USAF
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    9/11
    Twin Towers

