This U.S. Air Force graphic illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop to honor and remember 9/11 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Sept. 9, 2025. 9/11 was an attack that took thousands of innocent lives, reminding us to honor their memory with empathy and to carry gratitude for the first responders and service members who protect and support us in times of crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9429154
|VIRIN:
|250909-Z-CK893-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|115.41 KB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 remembrance graphic, by A1C Alexis Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
