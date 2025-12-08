9/11 remembrance graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This U.S. Air Force graphic illustration was created using Adobe Photoshop to honor and remember 9/11 at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Sept. 9, 2025. 9/11 was an attack that took thousands of innocent lives, reminding us to honor their memory with empathy and to carry gratitude for the first responders and service members who protect and support us in times of crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman)