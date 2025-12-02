Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy New Year from Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Happy New Year from Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Marisa Berkey 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Happy New Year from Norfolk Naval Shipyard!

    As we step into 2026, we look back with pride on all we've accomplished together in 2025. Our shipyard’s strength comes from the dedication and hard work of each member of our team, and we are excited for the new challenges and opportunities the year ahead will bring.

    Here’s to continued success, growth, and safety in the coming year. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to excellence, and for all you do to keep our nation’s fleet ready and strong.

    Wishing you and your loved ones a year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9428242
    VIRIN: 251208-N-RC339-6389
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 755.32 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy New Year from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Marisa Berkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download