Happy New Year from Norfolk Naval Shipyard!



As we step into 2026, we look back with pride on all we've accomplished together in 2025. Our shipyard’s strength comes from the dedication and hard work of each member of our team, and we are excited for the new challenges and opportunities the year ahead will bring.



Here’s to continued success, growth, and safety in the coming year. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to excellence, and for all you do to keep our nation’s fleet ready and strong.



Wishing you and your loved ones a year filled with health, happiness, and prosperity.