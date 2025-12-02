Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Marisa Berkey 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Wishing all of our shipyard family, partners, and community members a safe and joyful holiday season!

    As we reflect on the year past, we are grateful for the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment shown by everyone here at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Your efforts help keep our nation’s fleet strong, and we look forward to another year of continued excellence.

    May this season bring peace, joy, and time to relax with loved ones. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

