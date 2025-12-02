Happy Holidays from Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wishing all of our shipyard family, partners, and community members a safe and joyful holiday season!



As we reflect on the year past, we are grateful for the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment shown by everyone here at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Your efforts help keep our nation’s fleet strong, and we look forward to another year of continued excellence.



May this season bring peace, joy, and time to relax with loved ones. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!