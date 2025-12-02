Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Celebrates US National Guard Birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Justin DeBraux 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Since its establishment in 1636, the National Guard has been a vital part of our nation's defense and disaster response efforts. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard, we honor the dedication, bravery, and commitment of National Guard members who continue to stand ready to serve both at home and abroad.

    Thank you for your service and for always answering the call to protect and defend our country. Happy Birthday U.S. National Guard!

