NNSY Celebrates US National Guard Birthday

Since its establishment in 1636, the National Guard has been a vital part of our nation's defense and disaster response efforts. At Norfolk Naval Shipyard, we honor the dedication, bravery, and commitment of National Guard members who continue to stand ready to serve both at home and abroad.



Thank you for your service and for always answering the call to protect and defend our country. Happy Birthday U.S. National Guard!