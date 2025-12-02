Setting The Way

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Private First Class Ezekiel Ocano, with the 56th Military Police (MP) Company out of Mesa,

Arizona, looks forward to putting his new skills to the test on his upcoming deployment.



Ocano joined the U.S. Army Reserve a year ago as a way to shape his financial future and learn

new skills for his future career. This was a big step as he is the first person in his family to serve

in the military.



However, the road to service wasn’t without it’s hiccups. He said, “the biggest challenge for me

was financial.”



Through the Army Reserve, Ocana also found various resources that helped him and his

family. During this year, he was also able to attend financial management courses through

the Reserve to help with his finances.



Ocano loves traveling, and is excited to deploy with his unit soon. Ultimately he wants to

serve as an officer in the Phoenix Police Department, and hopes to gain the experience

needed to succeed through his deployment and time in the Army Reserve.