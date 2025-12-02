Setting The Way

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Hubert Escarpeta 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    Private First Class Ezekiel Ocano, with the 56th Military Police (MP) Company out of Mesa,
    Arizona, looks forward to putting his new skills to the test on his upcoming deployment.

    Ocano joined the U.S. Army Reserve a year ago as a way to shape his financial future and learn
    new skills for his future career. This was a big step as he is the first person in his family to serve
    in the military.

    However, the road to service wasn’t without it’s hiccups. He said, “the biggest challenge for me
    was financial.”

    Through the Army Reserve, Ocana also found various resources that helped him and his
    family. During this year, he was also able to attend financial management courses through
    the Reserve to help with his finances.

    Ocano loves traveling, and is excited to deploy with his unit soon. Ultimately he wants to
    serve as an officer in the Phoenix Police Department, and hopes to gain the experience
    needed to succeed through his deployment and time in the Army Reserve.

