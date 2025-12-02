New Life, New Adventure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

After graduating high school, time was passing by and having nowhere else to turn to, Private First Class Del Rosario saw joining the U.S. Army Reserve as a way to be a part of something bigger than himself.



Since he joined at 25, a few years senior to his counterparts, one of the toughest moments for Del Rosario is remembering that age and rank don't always go hand in hand.



Del Rosario says “being surrounded by people of both older and younger ranks, it's not necessarily the age of the individual but the experience they have and what got them to their position and rank.”



“Being in a reserve unit, it's really based on the needs of the unit,” said Del Rosario. Attending various military schools and completing as much as he can is another big step in his career. Now assigned with the 56th Military Police Company in Mesa, AZ, Del Rosario is interested in jumping into different positions and learning as much as he can in his military career and keep advancing forward. With a deployment coming up soon with the 56th Military Police unit, Del Rosario looks forward to preparing for the trip to the middle east.