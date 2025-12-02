Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Life, New Adventure

    MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Adrian Tlapanco 

    301st Public Affairs Detachment

    After graduating high school, time was passing by and having nowhere else to turn to, Private First Class Del Rosario saw joining the U.S. Army Reserve as a way to be a part of something bigger than himself.

    Since he joined at 25, a few years senior to his counterparts, one of the toughest moments for Del Rosario is remembering that age and rank don't always go hand in hand.

    Del Rosario says “being surrounded by people of both older and younger ranks, it's not necessarily the age of the individual but the experience they have and what got them to their position and rank.”

    “Being in a reserve unit, it's really based on the needs of the unit,” said Del Rosario. Attending various military schools and completing as much as he can is another big step in his career. Now assigned with the 56th Military Police Company in Mesa, AZ, Del Rosario is interested in jumping into different positions and learning as much as he can in his military career and keep advancing forward. With a deployment coming up soon with the 56th Military Police unit, Del Rosario looks forward to preparing for the trip to the middle east.

    56th military police company
    301st PAD
    army reserve

