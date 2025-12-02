Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    134th Mission Support Group Welcomes Col. Barrett as Incoming Commander

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. David Barrett receives the Meritorious Service Medal from 134th Air Refueling Wing Commander, Ronald Selvidge during an Assumption of Command ceremony December 6, 2025 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The 134th MSG supports airmen and the mission through quality of life, readiness, and essential base services like housing, dining, and recreation. These roles are crucial for daily base operations, training, and deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Keys)

    This work, 134th Mission Support Group Welcomes Col. Barrett as Incoming Commander, by SSgt Brandon Keys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

