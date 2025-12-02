Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central, multinational armed forces, and representatives of Non-Government Organizations (NGO) discuss humanitarian aid operations inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Dec. 2, 2025, in Israel. The U.S.-led CMCC has grown to include representatives from 50 partner nations and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9426260
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-GH673-1109
|Resolution:
|5101x3401
|Size:
|13.74 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operations Continue at the Civil-Military Coordination Center, by SGT Kathryn Skonning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.