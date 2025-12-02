Operations Continue at the Civil-Military Coordination Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central, multinational armed forces, and representatives of Non-Government Organizations (NGO) discuss humanitarian aid operations inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Dec. 2, 2025, in Israel. The U.S.-led CMCC has grown to include representatives from 50 partner nations and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning)