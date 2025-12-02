Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Continue at the Civil-Military Coordination Center

    ISRAEL

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Central, multinational armed forces, and representatives of Non-Government Organizations (NGO) discuss humanitarian aid operations inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) on Dec. 2, 2025, in Israel. The U.S.-led CMCC has grown to include representatives from 50 partner nations and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kathryn Skonning)

