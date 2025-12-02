U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, salutes a Prisoner-of-War/Missing in Action flag during the closing ceremony of the POW/MIA 24-hour ruck challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Legorreta participated in the ruck for 24 hours to honor and commemorate those who are POWs and MIA. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 06:11
|Photo ID:
|9422825
|VIRIN:
|250919-F-XJ093-1102
|Resolution:
|3008x2001
|Size:
|599.55 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One Step at a Time: An Airman's Story, by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.