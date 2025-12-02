One Step at a Time: An Airman's Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, salutes a Prisoner-of-War/Missing in Action flag during the closing ceremony of the POW/MIA 24-hour ruck challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Legorreta participated in the ruck for 24 hours to honor and commemorate those who are POWs and MIA. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)