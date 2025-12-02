Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Step at a Time: An Airman's Story

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sergio Legorreta, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store journeyman, salutes a Prisoner-of-War/Missing in Action flag during the closing ceremony of the POW/MIA 24-hour ruck challenge at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 19, 2025. Legorreta participated in the ruck for 24 hours to honor and commemorate those who are POWs and MIA. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
