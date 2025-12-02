Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brigadier General Antionette C. Mulholland commissioned from the United States Military Academy as a Transportation Officer and served as Platoon Leader and an assistant S1 while assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, CO. After completing the Captains Career Course, Brig. Gen. Mulholland was assigned to Fort Lewis, WA, where she deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (2004), serving as the 593d Corps Support Group, Support Operations, Transportation Officer. After deployment, Brig. Gen. Mulholland moved on to command and deploy the 497th Transportation Company in 2006 to support Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Following Company Command, Brig. Gen. Mulholland was assigned as the Transportation Observer Controller for Operations Group Sierra, Battle Command Training Program at Fort Leavenworth, KS. In 2010, she was assigned to 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Division and deployed to Kuwait as the General Support Officer and later Supply and Services Branch Chief supporting Operation New Dawn. In 2012, Brig. Gen. Mulholland transitioned to the reserves and commanded multiple formations. She deployed with the 207th Regional Support Group in 2019 as the Deputy Commanding Officer and Base Commander at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

In her most recent deployment, Brig. Gen. Mulholland was the Director of Logistics, J4 for Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa supporting Joint Forces in Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia.



Brig. Gen. Mulholland’s command assignments include Commander, 1st Brigade, 94th Training Division (FS), Charleston, WV; and Commander, 362d Quartermaster Battalion (Petroleum Support), Winterville, NC. Her key staff assignments include Director of Logistics for Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.



Brig. Gen. Mulholland is a graduate of the Transportation Officer Basic Course, Combined Logistics Advance Course, the Combined Arms and Services Staff School, the Command and General Staff College, and the U.S. Army War College. She holds a Masters of Business Administration from New York Institute of Technology, a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. In her civilian career, Brig. Gen. Mulholland works as an IT Project Manager for the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, VA.



Brig. Gen. Mulholland’s personal awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star (2),

Meritorious Service Medal (6), Army Commendation Medal (6), Army Achievement Medal (3), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (2).



Brig. Gen. Mulholland is married to Gregory and they have a blended family with three children.