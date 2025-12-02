Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 26-03

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Graduates of Class 26-03 pose for a class photo following their wing-pinning ceremony at XL Landings, Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025. The 27 newly winged aviators now move forward to aircraft-specific follow-on training across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 12:07
    Photo ID: 9421099
    VIRIN: 251126-F-QY777-9369
    Resolution: 5709x3798
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
