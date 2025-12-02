Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 26-03

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Graduates of Class 26-03 pose for a class photo following their wing-pinning ceremony at XL Landings, Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025. The 27 newly winged aviators now move forward to aircraft-specific follow-on training across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)