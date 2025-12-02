Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS Norfolk Donates Holiday Gifts

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support employees in Norfolk collected gifts to brighten the season for local families. This site houses our Transportation and Distribution directorate, which manages the physical movement of cargo and the financial resources required to execute it, and the Navy Price Fighters, who deliver engineering-based cost analysis to support the fleet.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    This work, NAVSUP WSS Norfolk Donates Holiday Gifts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

