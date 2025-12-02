NAVSUP WSS Norfolk Donates Holiday Gifts

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support employees in Norfolk collected gifts to brighten the season for local families. This site houses our Transportation and Distribution directorate, which manages the physical movement of cargo and the financial resources required to execute it, and the Navy Price Fighters, who deliver engineering-based cost analysis to support the fleet.
