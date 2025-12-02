Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs Enhance Readiness Through Helicopter MEDEVAC Training [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Working Dogs Enhance Readiness Through Helicopter MEDEVAC Training

    GERMANY

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Veterinarians and veterinary care technicians from Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz facilitated a training exercise focused on helicopter medical evacuation familiarization for the 525th Military Police Detachment in Wiesbaden on November 26.

