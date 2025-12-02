Date Taken: 11.26.2025 Date Posted: 12.04.2025 08:02 Photo ID: 9420632 VIRIN: 251126-A-FU201-2781 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 3.5 MB Location: DE

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Military Working Dogs Enhance Readiness Through Helicopter MEDEVAC Training [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.