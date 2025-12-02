Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th SB Knight of the Week Spotlight: Cpl Jerwin Cascoro

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th SB Knight of the Week Spotlight: Cpl Jerwin Cascoro

    BAUMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.03.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Cpl. Cascaro's attention to detail and technical proficiency ensure the accuracy and timeliness of financial transactions, directly supporting the unit's mission. Responsible for certifying documents and maintaining efficient office operations, he prioritizes outstanding customer service by promptly addressing inquiries and resolving issues. Each week, he conducts briefings for new personnel, outlining the office's services and reinforcing the unit's commitment to excellence. Beyond his primary duties, Cpl. Cascaro exemplifies selfless service through his leadership in community outreach initiatives with the Religious Support Office, including the collection and distribution of food and clothing for the homeless, while also volunteering at the Red Cross Thrift Store and participating in various community activities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 07:30
    Photo ID: 9420612
    VIRIN: 251203-A-FA699-2697
    Resolution: 7467x5692
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: BAUMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SOUTH HACKENSACK/NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th SB Knight of the Week Spotlight: Cpl Jerwin Cascoro, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    16th Sustaiment Brigade
    soldier
    Germany
    highlight
    finance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download