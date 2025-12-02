16th SB Knight of the Week Spotlight: Cpl Jerwin Cascoro

Cpl. Cascaro's attention to detail and technical proficiency ensure the accuracy and timeliness of financial transactions, directly supporting the unit's mission. Responsible for certifying documents and maintaining efficient office operations, he prioritizes outstanding customer service by promptly addressing inquiries and resolving issues. Each week, he conducts briefings for new personnel, outlining the office's services and reinforcing the unit's commitment to excellence. Beyond his primary duties, Cpl. Cascaro exemplifies selfless service through his leadership in community outreach initiatives with the Religious Support Office, including the collection and distribution of food and clothing for the homeless, while also volunteering at the Red Cross Thrift Store and participating in various community activities.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 07:30
|Location:
|BAUMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SOUTH HACKENSACK/NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, US
