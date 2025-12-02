Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosts virtual Key Leader Engagement

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 18 navies, Dec. 2, 2025. The leaders discussed building resilient maritime supply chains in the Indo-Pacific and recognizing the region’s critical role as the backbone for global trade, energy, and security.. The multinational maritime engagement program underscores Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships while maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out security badges)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosts virtual Key Leader Engagement, by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

