Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, hosts virtual Key Leader Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, hosts a virtual key leader engagement with partners from 18 navies, Dec. 2, 2025. The leaders discussed building resilient maritime supply chains in the Indo-Pacific and recognizing the region’s critical role as the backbone for global trade, energy, and security.. The multinational maritime engagement program underscores Pacific Fleet’s commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships while maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out security badges)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)