U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, delivers remarks during the arrival ceremony welcoming the Air Force‘s 99th and 100th KC-46A Pegasus to Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2025. The KC-46 delivers improved refueling systems, enhanced defensive features and expanded cargo capacity to meet modern mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 19:01
|Photo ID:
|9420125
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-PA306-1178
|Resolution:
|5074x3615
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB Welcomes the Air Force’s 99th and 100th KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft, by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.