    Travis AFB Welcomes the Air Force’s 99th and 100th KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, delivers remarks during the arrival ceremony welcoming the Air Force‘s 99th and 100th KC-46A Pegasus to Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2025. The KC-46 delivers improved refueling systems, enhanced defensive features and expanded cargo capacity to meet modern mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 19:01
    Photo ID: 9420125
    VIRIN: 251202-F-PA306-1178
    Resolution: 5074x3615
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB Welcomes the Air Force’s 99th and 100th KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft, by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pegasus
    KC-46
    60AMW
    Team Travis
    Fly Fix Win

