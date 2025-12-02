Travis AFB Welcomes the Air Force’s 99th and 100th KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, delivers remarks during the arrival ceremony welcoming the Air Force‘s 99th and 100th KC-46A Pegasus to Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 2, 2025. The KC-46 delivers improved refueling systems, enhanced defensive features and expanded cargo capacity to meet modern mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)