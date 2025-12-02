87th FSS chef whips up culinary excellence to be named top SHEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nidia Hernandez-Lima (left), Senior Airman Jaylen Lovett (center) and Airman 1st Class Shanise Caampued, 87th Force Support Squadron chefs, show off their squadron patch after competing in the 87th FSS Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff in September at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Caampued earned first place and will represent JB MDL at the national SHEF competition at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, Texas. (Air Force Courtesy Photo)