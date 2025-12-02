Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    87th FSS chef whips up culinary excellence to be named top SHEF

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by 94th Airlift Wing 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nidia Hernandez-Lima (left), Senior Airman Jaylen Lovett (center) and Airman 1st Class Shanise Caampued, 87th Force Support Squadron chefs, show off their squadron patch after competing in the 87th FSS Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff in September at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Caampued earned first place and will represent JB MDL at the national SHEF competition at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, Texas. (Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 08:59
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, 87th FSS chef whips up culinary excellence to be named top SHEF, by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    @usaf
    @airmobilitycmd
    @Aramark
    @87FSS
    @87MSG
    @SHEFChallenge

