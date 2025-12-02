Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Barbara Mabrity (WLM-559) at NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    USCGC Barbara Mabrity (WLM-559), a Keeper-class coastal buoy tender, is docked alongside USCGC Walnut (WLB-205) at Allegheny Pier onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 2. Along with naval aviation and information warfare training, NAS Pensacola is home to the U.S. Navy's only deepwater port in the Gulf.
