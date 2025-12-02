USCGC Barbara Mabrity (WLM-559) at NAS Pensacola

USCGC Barbara Mabrity (WLM-559), a Keeper-class coastal buoy tender, is docked alongside USCGC Walnut (WLB-205) at Allegheny Pier onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Dec. 2. Along with naval aviation and information warfare training, NAS Pensacola is home to the U.S. Navy's only deepwater port in the Gulf.
12.02.2025
|12.03.2025 08:32
|9419050
|251202-N-PJ019-1008
|6830x5464
|4.64 MB
|Location:
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|14
|0
