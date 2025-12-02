Date Taken: 11.26.2025 Date Posted: 12.02.2025 19:00 Photo ID: 9418219 VIRIN: 251126-N-YQ363-3552 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 2.62 MB Location: CHEORWON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Remains recovered from White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.