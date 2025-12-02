Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remains recovered from White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ

    Remains recovered from White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ

    CHEORWON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    South Korean soldiers carry remains recovered from White Horse Hill in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) Nov. 26. United Nations Command facilitated safe access and oversight in this armistice-controlled area.

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 19:00
    Photo ID: 9418219
    VIRIN: 251126-N-YQ363-3552
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CHEORWON-GUN, GANG'WEONDO [KANG-WON-DO], KR
    This work, Remains recovered from White Horse Hill in Korean DMZ, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

