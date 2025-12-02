U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin Johnson, a public affairs mass communication sergeant assigned to 40th Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), walks into a hanger from the flightline with his gear at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2025, following a three-day visual information collection mission in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB). JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 14:17
|Photo ID:
|9417814
|VIRIN:
|251126-A-LJ797-4035
|Resolution:
|14713x6982
|Size:
|37.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Return to base, by MSG Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Public Affairs