Return to base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin Johnson, a public affairs mass communication sergeant assigned to 40th Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), walks into a hanger from the flightline with his gear at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2025, following a three-day visual information collection mission in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB). JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)