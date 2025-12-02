Return to base

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger  

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kelvin Johnson, a public affairs mass communication sergeant assigned to 40th Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), walks into a hanger from the flightline with his gear at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2025, following a three-day visual information collection mission in support of Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB). JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 14:17
    Photo ID: 9417814
    VIRIN: 251126-A-LJ797-4035
    Resolution: 14713x6982
    Size: 37.02 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Public Affairs

    TAGS

    southern border
    101st (AASLT)
    46S
    JTF-SB

