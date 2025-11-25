Date Taken: 12.01.2025 Date Posted: 12.01.2025 19:41 Photo ID: 9416777 VIRIN: 120125-Z-IN195-1006 Resolution: 3175x2268 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ARKANSAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pallet Building for the Army Arkansas Guard, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.