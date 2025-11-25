Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pallet Building for the Army Arkansas Guard

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Airman 1st Class Alysa Buirse, a 189th Logistics Readiness Squadron specialist, secures pallets at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas on Dec. 1, 2025. Roughly 100 Arkansas Army Guardsmen departed Ebbing to head to Washington D.C.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 19:41
    Photo ID: 9416777
    VIRIN: 120125-Z-IN195-1006
    Resolution: 3175x2268
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    LRS
    Ebbing ANGB
    188th LRS
    logistics
    pallets
    189th LRS

