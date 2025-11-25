Erie North Pier Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District fully repaired the Erie North Pier, reinforcing 2,600 feet of the structure with new concrete and steel sheet pile under a $6.6 million federally funded contract, Erie, Pennsylvania, Oc. 9, 2025. The repairs ensure safe passage for commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and U.S. Coast Guard operations, supporting nearly $43 million in regional business revenue and labor income while preserving access to the Presque Isle North Pierhead Lighthouse (U.S. Army picture by Kaylee Wendt).
10.09.2025
12.01.2025
|9415427
|251009-A-FB511-1656
|8256x5504
|12.25 MB
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|3
|0
