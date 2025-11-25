Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Erie North Pier Repairs

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District fully repaired the Erie North Pier, reinforcing 2,600 feet of the structure with new concrete and steel sheet pile under a $6.6 million federally funded contract, Erie, Pennsylvania, Oc. 9, 2025. The repairs ensure safe passage for commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and U.S. Coast Guard operations, supporting nearly $43 million in regional business revenue and labor income while preserving access to the Presque Isle North Pierhead Lighthouse (U.S. Army picture by Kaylee Wendt).

    Buffalo District
    Presque Isle
    Presque Isle State Park
    Erie North Pier
    USACE
    corps of engineers

