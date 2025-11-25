Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Insulin vials, circa 1930

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Insulin samples from the Historical Collections of the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. The boxes contain different concentrations of insulin, circa 1930. The middle vial contains Humulin N, a synthetic form of insulin, circa 1989. [Left to right: M-660.27003,
    M-660.2700, M-660.10046, M-660.27002 & M-660.27004] (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron)

    Extended caption: In 1921, Frederick Banting (1891-1941) and Charles Best (1899-1971) of the University of Toronto developed insulin, an extract from pancreas cells, which could reduce blood sugar as a treatment for diabetes. Eli Lilly & Co. of Indianapolis, Indiana, developed a process for the large-scale production of insulin in 1923. It was marketed under the name Iletin. A physician would determine dosage for treatment by the labels: the yellow boxes contained insulin at a concentration of 20 units (milligrams ) per cubic centimeter while the
    pink-labeled boxes contained insulin at a concentration of 40 units, circa 1930 . The center vial contains Humulin N, a synthetic form of insulin manufactured by Lilly in 1989.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.26.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9411631
    VIRIN: 251027-D-FY143-1007
    Resolution: 5339x3003
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Insulin vials, circa 1930, by Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diabetes
    Military Medicine
    insulin
    NMHM
    Eli Lilly & Company

